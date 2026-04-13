By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 12, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Yir’on”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Khiyam, with two barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 a.m., an “Israeli” military vehicle carrying a command team in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m., the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Hamamas Hill south of the village of Khiyam, first with a guided missile and then with an offensive drone, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., the command headquarters of the Sahil Battalion at the “Beit Hillel” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the Shomran Hill in the city of Bint Jbeil, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the “Mount Neria” Base – affiliated with the “Meron” base for aerial surveillance and air operations management in northern occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., the newly establish Blat Site in Soth Lebanon, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rchaf, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qaouzah, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m., “Filon” Base south of the settlement of “Rosh Pinna”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” army in the settlement of Karmiel, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m., the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona”, “Margaliot”, “Yir’on” and “Avivim”, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the villages of Debel, Rchaf, Beit Lif, Qaouzah and Bayada, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the settlements of “Shlomi” and “Yir’on”, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Al-Aqaba area in the village of Ain Ebel, with successive barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 1:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Shomran Hill and in the eastern outskirts of the city of Bint Jbeil, with successive barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., the communications station at the Oleika Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a high-grade drone, scoring a direct hit.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}