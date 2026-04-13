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IRG Quds Chief: US, ’Israel’ To Leave Region “Empty-Handed”

IRG Quds Chief: US, ’Israel’ To Leave Region “Empty-Handed”
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By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, said the United States and the "Israeli" enemy will ultimately be forced to withdraw from West Asia without achieving any of their stated goals.

"The unified Resistance Front has a powerful and effective presence throughout the region, and is lying in wait for the enemies of humanity," Brigadier Qaani said late on Sunday.

He highlighted that US and "Israeli" enemy should remember how they fled from Yemen, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Red Sea.

"They will pull out of the region without any achievement," the IRG Quds Force commander pointed out.

The US and "Israel’s" February 28 war against Iran triggered regional retaliation, while indirect talks in Islamabad collapsed over key disputes, with no new round scheduled.

Israel Iran strait of hormuz war on iran bab elmandeb strait UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation IRG

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Last Update: 13-04-2026 Hour: 09:17 Beirut Timing

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