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US Bishop: Donald Trump Should Apologize To Pope Leo XIV
By Staff, Agencies
Robert Barron has called on Donald Trump to apologize to Pope Leo XIV after a series of posts on Truth Social in which Trump criticized the pontiff’s views on crime and foreign policy.
Barron described Trump’s comments as “entirely inappropriate and disrespectful,” adding that the US president “owes the Pope an apology.”
The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Trump and Pope Leo XIV, as the pontiff criticizes global conflicts while the White House deflects questions by referring back to Trump’s Truth Social post.
In a post on X, Barron stressed the line between doctrine and politics, saying Catholics in government should engage with the Vatican, noting “it is the Pope’s prerogative to articulate Catholic doctrine,” while adding that policy disagreements remain legitimate.
The comments add to growing criticism from US Catholic leaders, including Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, who said he was “disheartened” by Trump’s remarks.
Pope Leo XIV responded that he has “no fear” of the Trump administration, reaffirming he will continue what he sees as the Church’s mission while stressing his message is not political.
Pope Leo XIV has previously criticized the Trump administration over immigration, condemning what he called the “extremely disrespectful” treatment of migrants, and has also questioned US military actions and rhetoric abroad, urging respect for sovereignty and international law.
The pope’s recent statements have drawn support from US figures including Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker, while The Atlantic noted that he has shifted from a more reserved observer to a vocal moral critic of the war, even if not the central political opponent some expected.
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