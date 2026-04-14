JD Vance: Iran Holds Key Hand in Next Step of Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance said Iran now holds “the deciding hand” over the next phase of Middle East tensions, while rejecting reports that the recent US-Iran talks in Pakistan ended in outright failure.

In an interview on Fox News following his weekend visit to Pakistan for talks with Iranian representatives widely reported as inconclusive, Vance described the discussions more positively despite no agreement.

“The ball is very much in their court” and that “the Iranians are going to determine what happens next.”

He also described “good conversations” during the talks that clarified US priorities, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress,” and adding, “They moved in our direction… but they didn't move far enough.”

According to Vance, the talks ended because Iranian negotiators could not finalize a deal, suggesting internal approval constraints in Tehran.

Vance accused Iran of economic threats in the Strait of Hormuz, saying US naval vessels are monitoring Iranian-linked ships and warning of reciprocal restrictions.