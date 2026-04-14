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Lebanon Raises Ceasefire Demand Ahead of ’Israel’ Talks
By Staff, Agencies
A preparatory meeting between Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation entity side is set to be held at 18:00 on Tuesday, as per official Lebanese source.
The meeting time was reportedly changed at the request of the United States, allowing for the possible participation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Lebanon is expected to present a single item during the talks, calling for a ceasefire, and if the "Israeli" side rejects this proposal, subsequent rounds of negotiations will not proceed.
Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected any move toward direct talks with "Israel" without national consensus.
He warned that unilateral decisions would undermine Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty, urging the government to reverse what he called an unjust step.
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