Netanyahu Criticizes Coalition After Trump Ceasefire Remarks

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply rebuked members of his coalition during a meeting on Monday, following criticism sparked by Knesset member Tzvika Fogel’s social media posts targeting US President Donald Trump after the announcement of a ceasefire with Iran.

According to political correspondent Nadav Eyal of "Israeli" channel i24NEWS, Netanyahu admonished ministers and coalition lawmakers, urging them to exercise caution in their public statements.

“I ask ministers and also Knesset members in the coalition to choose their words carefully,” Netanyahu said, stressing that the "Israeli" entity is at a “historic crossroads” in its relationship with the United States and describing Trump as “a great friend.”

He added that he alone determines “when and how statements are made, and also when they should not be made,” emphasizing the importance of prior consultation.

The controversy stems from a tweet posted by Fogel following the ceasefire announcement, in which he appeared to criticize Trump, writing in English: “Donald, if you have to shoot, shoot. Don’t quack.”

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it went viral globally. The remarks followed another provocative post he made during the second day of Passover, in which he wrote on his official X account: “Donald, a duck has come out!” In a separate message after the ceasefire, he also wrote: “Donald, you have become a duck.”

Fogel’s comments sparked backlash within "Israel’s" political system. Knesset member Gilad Kariv responded sarcastically, questioning Fogel’s repeated references, while fellow lawmaker Merav Ben-Ari criticized him more directly, saying: “You are embarrassing every citizen in the state.”

Knesset member Tzvika Fogel made the controversial remarks on April 13 in response to Donald Trump’s statements on Iran, amid rising tensions after stalled talks and a fragile ceasefire, with Trump also warning of potential military escalation, including a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Fogel’s comment, “if you have to shoot, shoot, don’t quack”, was widely interpreted as criticism of Trump's excessive rhetoric without decisive action. The phrase implied that Trump was making strong threats but not following through, using “quack” as a metaphor for empty talk or hesitation.

The remark also reflected Fogel’s hawkish stance, as he has been among “Israeli” officials advocating a tougher military approach toward Iran. His post came amid fast-moving developments and growing frustration among some figures in "Israel" over the direction and pace of US policy.

Following backlash, Fogel clarified on April 14 that his intention was to ensure his message “was heard,” not to insult Trump, while emphasizing that his comments were driven by what he sees as “Israel’s” national interests.