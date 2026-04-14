Iran Seeks War Compensation From Arab States

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran is seeking compensation from five regional countries, alleging their involvement in the US-"Israeli"-led war on the country.

Iravani named Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan as the countries sought for compensation, while also condemning the maritime blockade as a “blatant violation” of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian envoy held the US fully responsible under international law for unlawful acts and their consequences, including impacts on regional and international peace and security.

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref reaffirmed on Sunday the Islamic Republic’s full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a fundamental guarantee of Iranian rights amid discussions on war compensation claims.

He stressed that Iran maintains full sovereignty over the strait, highlighting its strategic and legal importance in safeguarding national interests.

Aref also said national unity is the “true capital” of the country and the foundation for restoring and securing national rights, noting Iran’s continued policy of defending its capabilities in pursuit of a “strong Iran.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei urged West Asian states to reconsider hosting US military bases, warning they fuel instability and foreign intervention.

He called for closing American installations and demanding reparations for damage from attacks on Iran, while Tehran says lasting regional security is impossible with a permanent foreign military presence in the Gulf.