Sheikh Qassem: No for Direct Talks with ‘Israel’, Hezbollah To Emerge Victorious

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered on Tuesday evening a powerful speech in which he clarified Hezbollah’s stance from the latest events.

Sheikh Qassem started his speech by extending Easter greetings to Christians, calling for reflection on the values of Jesus Christ: love, service, and moral integrity in serving humanity

He further stressed that the current moment is that of endurance, dignity, and continued Resistance.

From that foundation, he transitioned into reaffirming that Lebanon is confronting an aggression that disregards all human and ethical limits, yet continues to face it with resilience and unity.

“We’re facing a brutal US-'Israeli' aggression that takes no humanitarian or moral considerations into account; it is an occupation,” His Eminence underscored, noting that “The goal of the ‘Israeli’ aggression is to establish 'Greater "Israel"', and all of Lebanon is being targeted.”

To the rivals, Sheikh Qassem sent a clear message: “Don't distort the facts. We are fighting a clear enemy, and this is Lebanon's war against the ‘Israeli’-American enemy, not someone else's war. Our land is being occupied, and our youth are being martyred.”

In parallel, His Eminence strongly rejected any political course that bypasses national consensus or opens the door to direct engagement with “Israel”.

Stressing that Lebanon has been facing sustained “Israeli”-American aggression, Hezbollah Leader confirmed that the agreement reached in November 2024 had included clear provisions: a halt to aggression, the release of detainees, and reconstruction.

“The only path that achieves sovereignty is implementing the agreement through a complete halt to the aggression, an immediate withdrawal from all territories, the release of detainees, and the return of people to their villages and towns, all the way back to the last house along Lebanon’s borders,” Sheikh Qassem underlined.

In addition, His Eminence underscored that “In the event of aggression, the Lebanese state is expected to confront it and task its army and forces with responding to the attack,” reminding that “About 500 civilians were martyred, many others were injured, homes were destroyed, and we remained patient, but diplomacy did not advance.”

“Because we are existentially targeted, because our homeland is targeted within the “Greater Israel” scheme, and because we believe in the sovereignty of our country… we decided to confront and defend Lebanon and its people,” he announced.

For those seeking surrender, Hezbollah Secretary General said: “If anyone is thinking of surrendering, let them do so on their own—we will not surrender. We will remain in the field until our last breath. We will confront, we seek justice, and we want to present a model to the entire world that Lebanon, with its army, people, and Resistance, is invincible to the enemy.”

However, these commitments were not implemented on the ground, while “Israeli” attacks continued with external backing. Despite this, he said patience was maintained for months until the Resistance acted at what it deemed the appropriate moment, disrupting a larger hostile plan prepared for Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem’s message of steadfastness was unequivocal, reaffirming that Resistance remains present in the field under all circumstances, adding that endurance will continue “until the last breath.”

He also emphasized that attempts to impose submission on Lebanon will not succeed, and that deterrence and pressure will be met with persistence and resolve.

“Our mujahideen are present on the battlefield, writing the greatest epics, and there is a strange, legendary performance. We have those great brave and most honorable men. These are the sons of Hussein; they do not bow their heads to anyone but God.”

Sheikh Naim also declared that when the opportunity arises, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance will capture “Israeli” soldiers.

Addressing internal political dynamics, Sheikh Qassem stressed that Lebanon’s sovereignty can only be protected through implementing the agreed understandings: stopping aggression, full withdrawal from occupied areas, releasing prisoners, and allowing reconstruction.

He called on the state to act as a protector of national unity and not as a tool of external pressure against its own people.

“Show us the practical implementation of your decisions,” he said, urging consistency between national claims and real action. He also argued that any attempt to weaken or sideline the Resistance only serves the interests of the aggressor, not Lebanon.

Moreover, the Hezbollah leader firmly rejected such a path, stressing that national decisions must reflect consensus rather than imposed directions. “This is a grave mistake, and this government must reverse it. Reversing it is a virtue.”

To the head of the Lebanese state, Sheikh Qassem said: “Mr. President, they are pressuring you to confront your own people, while we stand together as sons of one country- building and establishing it together.”

Similarly, he addressed PM Nawaf Salam by saying: “PM, what have those who have been pressuring Lebanon since your government was formed actually offered? All their demands amount to igniting internal unrest and providing justifications for the enemy.”

He stated that any attempt to criminalize the Resistance or bypass national agreement on such matters represents a dangerous political misstep, maintaining that decisions of this magnitude cannot be taken unilaterally and require broad national consensus, stressing that they lack legitimacy without it.

He called on the government to retract what the unjust decision, warning that it undermines internal cohesion at a sensitive national moment.

In the same context, Sheikh Qassem strongly emphasized national unity, insisting that attempts to divide Sunnis, Christians, and Shiites will fail.

“Let us confront the aggression together, and afterwards we can agree on the future and everything else,” he added.

His Eminence also highlighted shared belonging among all Lebanese communities, rejecting efforts to ignite internal rifts or turn national institutions against the Resistance.

“We reject negotiations with the occupying entity, and these negotiations are futile. They require Lebanese consensus to shift the direction from not negotiating to direct negotiation,” Sheikh Qassem declared, pointing out that “This is part of a series of free concessions made by the authorities, which have proven in practice to be losing concessions. That they use to humiliate us, and that they cause the government and the people of Lebanon to lose.”

He went on to say: “This negotiation is submission and surrender, and we call for a heroic stance to cancel this negotiation. Then countries will follow your lead, and you will establish the use of strength factors in confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy and forcing it to implement agreements.”

To the Lebanese authority, Sheikh Qassem said: “Tell us what you have done and what you have achieved—instead, you are wasting things.”

In parallel, His Eminence praised the Lebanese Army as a conscious and responsible institution that does not fall into internal strife, affirming that neither the army nor the Resistance can be drawn into internal confrontation.

He viewed that “Reconstruction must be carried out through an official decision and international support, with responsibility shared by all those providing assistance,” wondering: “If the aggression continues, how long are we supposed to remain in this situation? We are faced with either surrender—which will not happen—or confrontation.”

Moreover, the speech highlighted appreciation for regional allies, thanking Iran, Yemen, and Iraq for their support and pressure on “Israel” and the US.

He stressed the importance of cooperation with any country willing to support Lebanon’s steadfastness, while reaffirming strong ties with regional partners aligned with the Resistance axis.

At the same time, he questioned the objectives of certain countries, namely Kuwait and Bahrain, who have repeatedly accused Hezbollah of operating on their territories. He stressed that these allegations have been repeatedly denied, questioning the political motivation behind continuing to raise such accusations without evidence.

Sheikh Qassem paid tribute to those who gave their lives across multiple fronts, fighters, civilians, journalists, medical teams, and security personnel, praising them as part of a single national line of sacrifice.

He honored several journalists and commanders, presenting their contributions as part of a unified path of dignity and Resistance, and emphasized that “Israel” targets society as a whole, not only those on the front lines, reinforcing the collective nature of sacrifice.

In conclusion, Sheikh Qassem reiterated that the measure of success is not temporary battlefield shifts but the adversary's failure to achieve its goals.

“Victory is that the enemy does not achieve its objectives, and it will not. We are victorious now and at every moment, despite the great sacrifices, and we have young men fighting with a high spirit of martyrdom.”

He noted that Lebanon remains firm, grounded in endurance, sacrifice, and unwavering Resistance, with its people and fighters continuing to shape the course of events through persistence rather than submission.