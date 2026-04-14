The Battle of Bint Jbeil: The Fake Victory

By Samer Al-Hajj Ali

Clashes continue to intensify in the city of Bint Jbeil for the fifth consecutive day. The enemy, which began the battle days ago, is now trying to suggest that it has only just begun its combat operations there in order to create the impression that it can achieve a swift resolution -part of a propaganda narrative claiming it has removed Hezbollah from the equation in the area after destroying its capabilities.

With its announcement of deploying the 98th and 162nd divisions to occupy the city, it becomes clear that it is rushing for a decisive outcome ahead of the negotiations scheduled with the Lebanese government on Tuesday in the United States. But what is actually happening on the ground?

After working to encircle the city from the north and east, the enemy has established fire and visual control over routes leading to its western district, positioning itself on the Shumran Hill, which it reached from Ain Ebel after exploiting the town’s circumstances and civilian presence- destroying several homes in its northern neighborhood before advancing. Meanwhile, enemy forces are moving in Maroun al-Ras and establishing military positions there, completing the geographical encirclement. In practice, it also maintains aerial oversight through swarms of drones and aircraft, effectively paving the way for the start of a ground operation inside the city wall.

In this context, the enemy last week tested the resistance’s readiness by attempting to advance from the Tahrir Triangle toward the eastern neighborhoods. The resistance destroyed an unmanned bulldozer and struck an infantry unit in the area. This was followed by infiltration attempts from the Musa Abbas complex to the north and from the Salah Ghandour roundabout to the northwest. The resistance continued to confront these advances, while the enemy brought in additional reinforcements. Clashes are now recorded at multiple key points at the entrances connected to surrounding villages.

According to field data, the enemy is operating in an unconventional manner—moving from Aita al-Shaab in the north toward the city in the south, rather than the opposite. Although it has deployed two of its most important military divisions, it is dispersing its forces across multiple points of engagement, rather than concentrating them in one location. This reduces their vulnerability to anti-armor missiles. Today, these forces are spread across 14 positions on the outskirts and entrances of the city from all directions, particularly in Khallet al-Mashta and the Qala’ neighborhood northwest of Bint Jbeil, Saf al-Hawa to the north and around Salah Ghandour Hospital, near Jamil Jaber School in Bint Jbeil to the southeast, Aqabat Ain Ebel, the Tahrir Square area, and the Musa Abbas complex.

This detailed reality reveals the extent of the Zionist determination to occupy the city in an attempt to produce an image of achievement that the entity’s prime minister can promote in his propaganda campaigns. These have already begun, with “Israeli” media announcing today that the army achieved a victory by destroying the Bint Jbeil stadium where the party’s secretary-general delivered his speech in 2000-a speech that remains a symbol of defeat for the enemy across its military, political, and civilian spheres. Warplanes struck and destroyed the stadium on Sunday as part of ongoing attacks targeting the city, aimed at reducing the resistance’s ability to confront “Israeli” infiltration attempts.

However, the resistance-following mobile defense tactics-operates in different ways. It targets key Zionist force concentrations along the routes leading to the city, strikes positions used as staging, assembly, and deployment points, and engages occupation forces by hitting their fronts and sides, inflicting maximum losses. In doing so, it creates an opportunity to wear down enemy forces, turning their infiltration efforts from a threat of occupation into an opening for attrition and sustained strikes, thereby raising the cost of the war the enemy must pay to achieve its objectives.

At the same time, resistance units deployed in surrounding villages and areas also target enemy gatherings and movements on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil and at overlooking positions. This renders the enemy’s claims of a siege effectively meaningless, especially since the resistance can still move inside the city walls to confront enemy troops and possess sufficient weapons and supplies to sustain the confrontation. At any moment, invading forces could find themselves transformed from besiegers into besieged- trapped under fire between the city and the surrounding villages. This is precisely why the occupation is rushing to achieve a decisive outcome there.