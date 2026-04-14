NYC Police Arrest Dozens Over US-’Israel’ Military Support Protest

By Staff, Agencies

Police in New York City detained dozens of protesters demonstrating against US arms sales to the "Israeli" occupation and calling for an end to Washington’s military support for "Tel Aviv" amid its war against Iran.

Some 90 demonstrators, including whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, a former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks source, were arrested on Monday, said anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace, which was one of the groups that participated in the protest rally in New York City.

The New York City Police Department, however, said “multiple” arrests were made and refused to provide an exact figure of those detained.

Footage showed protesters gathering near the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand in New York as the Senate moves to curb presidential war powers over the war against Iran.

Protesters chanted slogans such as “stop the bombs”, “end the killings”, and “free Palestine”, expressing opposition to US-"Israeli" strikes on Iran and ongoing attacks in Gaza and South Lebanon, while also chanting “let Gaza live”, “let Iran live”, and “let Lebanon live.”

The US and "Israel" launched a large-scale war against Iran, triggering regional escalation, with Tehran responding through missile and drone strikes on US and "Israeli" targets under “Operation True Promise 4.”

Meanwhile, the war has reportedly imposed heavy costs on Washington, alongside a fragile ceasefire following Pakistan-mediated talks and rising tensions after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Iran has vowed to counter.

The Trump administration has cracked down on anti-war and anti-"Israel" protests by targeting foreign students, threatening university funding, and screening immigrants’ online activity, though the measures have faced judicial obstacles.

New York City was at the heart of pro-Palestinian protests in 2024, when "Israel" waged its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza. The US-backed war killed over 75,000 people, triggered a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza’s entire population.