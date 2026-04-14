Iran Estimates $270B Losses From US-‘Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian government said its preliminary estimate of damage from US-"Israeli" attacks has reached $270 billion, noting the figure could still change.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency in a report published on Tuesday, asserting that the estimate was not yet final and pointing out that “damages are usually assessed across several layers.”

She said the issue of war reparations is being pursued through diplomatic channels, noting that “one of the issues being pursued by our negotiating team” was also discussed during Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad between Iranian and US delegations over the weekend.

On Friday, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society [IRCS] said over 125,000 civilian structures were destroyed or heavily damaged, including 100,000 homes and 23,500 commercial sites.

Iran’s Legal Medical Organization also reported at least 3,753 people killed, including women and children.