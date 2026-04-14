By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 13, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 a.m., the settlement of “Dovev”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., the “Metula” Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 a.m., a gathering pf “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 a.m., the “Metula” Site, with a barrage of heavy missiles. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:55 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., the Al-Oweida Hill area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a squadron of offensive drones, causing fire at the site. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:05 a.m., the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m., the “Avivim” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Shomera”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:55 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Kfar Giladi”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 p.m., the “Ami’ad” Base north of Lake Tabariya [Lake “Tiberias”], with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., the “Avivim” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Misgav Am” and “Zar’it” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}