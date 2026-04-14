DPRK Navy Tests Strategic Cruise Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Navy of the Korean People’s Army [KPA] conducted a new round of missile test-firings from the destroyer Choe Hyon, with Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the drills alongside senior military officials, according to official statements released on Sunday.

The test, conducted on April 12, involved the launch of two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-ship cruise missiles as part of an operational efficiency assessment of the vessel’s integrated weapons system.

According to the statement, the exercise was aimed at verifying the destroyer’s missile launch control systems and ensuring crew readiness in executing live-fire operations. It also sought to evaluate the accuracy and resistance to electronic interference of upgraded guidance systems.

The missiles were launched over the West Sea of Korea, also known as the Yellow Sea, and struck their designated targets with “ultra-precision” accuracy, confirming the effectiveness of the ship’s combat systems.

Why are the tests significant?

The test is significant as it confirms North Korea’s new destroyer Choe Hyon is equipped with a Vertical Launch System [VLS] cruise missile capability, enabling faster, multi-directional launches and more advanced targeting.

It marks a step toward modernizing the DPRK navy from a coastal force to a more capable blue-water navy with integrated command-and-control systems.

Kim Jong Un also reviewed plans for two additional destroyers under construction, noting improvements in North Korea’s strategic military posture. He reiterated that strengthening a “powerful and reliable nuclear war deterrent” remains a priority, calling for enhanced strike capabilities, rapid-response readiness, and greater operational effectiveness across the armed forces.