US Confirms Mishap to $250 Million Spy Drone Downed by Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US Navy has confirmed that an MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance aircraft crashed in the Gulf region on April 9, with the incident now described as a mishap, although little was revealed regarding the circumstance under which it was lost.

After the aircraft had vanished unexpectedly from online flight tracking sites while flying over the Gulf, multiple sources reported that it had been shot down by Iranian air defenses.

The MQ-4C is a significantly rarer and higher value aircraft than the F-15E strike fighter, MQ-9 drone, and other aircraft that have been shot down by Iranian forces, with only the US Air Force E-3 Sentry AWACS destroyed on the ground in Saudi Arabia being more valuable.

Where the E-3 is an ageing aircraft that was scheduled for retirement within the next 15 years, the MQ-4C is a cutting-edge platform that is still being produced for the Navy.

Each MQ-4C is estimated to have a value of $235-250 million, with its extreme cost meaning only 20 have been brought into service.

The destruction of one of the aircraft by Iranian air defenses would not be wholly unprecedented, with the closely related RQ-4A Global Hawk developed for the US Air Force having been shot down by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on June 20, 2019.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi reported at the time that the aircraft “conducted an overflight through the Strait of Hormuz to Chabahar port in a full stealth mode as it had turned off its identification equipment and engaged in a clear spying operation. When the [US] aircraft was returning towards the western parts of the region near the Strait of Hormuz, despite repeated radio warnings, it entered into the Iranian airspace.”