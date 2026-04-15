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“Israel” Angry over Netanyahu Effigy Blown up in Spain
By Staff, Agencies
“Israel” has condemned Spain after a fireworks-filled effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was blown up during an Easter festival in the southern town of El Burgo.
The long-strained ties between Madrid and “Tel Aviv” have deteriorated even further in light of the US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran, with Spain emerging as one of the most vocal Western critics of the aggression.
Last month, Spain permanently withdrew its ambassador from “Israel”, formally downgrading the level of diplomatic relations with the country.
This week, “Tel Aviv” kicked Madrid out of a US-backed coordination center in "Kiryat Gat" that oversees the Gaza ceasefire, calling it retaliation for opposing "Israel" and “defaming its military".
Footage from El Burgo, taken during Easter Sunday festivities, shows the massive effigy of the “Israeli” prime minister going up in flames. The seven-meter [23-foot] figure was packed with 14 kilograms [31 lb] of fireworks that exploded to cheers from a crowd of onlookers.
El Burgo’s mayor, Maria Dolores Narvaez, defended the act, pointing out that it was a part of a decades-old local “Burning of Judas” tradition that previously never caused any issues. Speaking to a local television station, she said that foreign leaders’ effigies had on numerous occasions been featured during the festivities.
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