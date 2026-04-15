Trump: War on Iran Close to over

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that the US-“Israeli” war on Iran is "close to over,” marking the latest in a series of similar proclamations he has made since the aggression began on February 28.

In a Fox Business interview, Trump said: “I think it's close to over, yeah. I mean, I view it as very close to over.”

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo separately described an earlier exchange in the same interview in which Trump had said flatly that "it's over."

It is not the first time Trump has unilaterally declared the aggression on Iran over. On March 9, he said the war was "very complete, pretty much." On March 20, he told reporters Iran was "finished" from a military standpoint.

In the same interview, Trump warned that the damage inflicted on Iran would take generations to undo. “If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country, and we're not finished,” he said.

In a separate exchange with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump said he was not thinking about extending the ceasefire and did not believe it would be necessary. "I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," he told Karl.

When asked whether the war ends with a deal or with Washington simply declaring its military objectives met, Trump left both doors open.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They're gone, no longer with us."

He also took the opportunity to cast himself as the world's indispensable man, boasting that if he "weren't president, the world would be torn to pieces."