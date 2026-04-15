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MP Raad Criticizes Washington Talks, Rejects Direct Negotiations with “Israel”
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, strongly criticized the recent Washington negotiation session involving Lebanese officials, the United States, and the “Israeli” enemy.
Raad described the meeting as a “staged” session, saying it revealed what he called the degraded standing of Lebanon within the American agenda.
He said the statement issued after the talks, “in both form and content,” undermines the credibility of the Lebanese authorities and contradicts their previous position that a ceasefire would be a precondition for any negotiations.
Raad added that the outcome also contradicts claims of defending national sovereignty, arguing instead that it reflects “subordination and submission to the will of the enemy and its patron.”
He firmly rejected any direct negotiations with the “Israeli” enemy, describing such a move as condemned and a “serious downfall” for the Lebanese authorities.
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