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Democrats Ridicule Bessent’s ‘Straits of Vermouth’ Blunder

Democrats Ridicule Bessent’s ‘Straits of Vermouth’ Blunder
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By Staff, Agencies

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent came under fire after mistakenly calling the strategic Strait of Hormuz the “Straits of Vermouth” during a White House briefing, prompting sharp criticism and ridicule from opponents.

Speaking on fuel prices amid tensions tied to Washington’s war on Iran, Bessent said costs would hinge on regional developments, adding, “The US kept their side on the ceasefire… The Straits of Vermouth have not been completely reopened,” while expressing optimism for lower prices.

The remark referred to the Strait of Hormuz—a vital route along Iran that shapes global oil flows—but the blunder quickly went viral, with critics calling it another sign of confusion in Washington’s handling of the conflict.

The post also aimed at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, with the Democratic National Committee sharing a “Vermouth?” jab alongside his image, referencing past allegations about his alcohol use and underscoring the blunder.

On a related note, several Iranian vessels reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday despite US threats of a naval blockade, with ships like the sanctioned “Golbon” and the cargo vessel “Sea Champion” continuing into the Gulf of Oman, according to Tasnim, citing ship-tracking data.
 

Iran strait of hormuz democratic party democrats us treasury war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 16-04-2026 Hour: 04:38 Beirut Timing

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