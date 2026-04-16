Iran–US Talks Expected To Be Held In Islamabad

By Staff, Agencies

Islamabad is likely to host the second round of Iran–US talks, with the Iranian delegation reviewing developments after recent meetings between Pakistani officials led by Army Chief Asim Munir and Iranian counterparts.

A final decision on the timing and continuation of talks is expected after these consultations.

Progress toward a ceasefire in Lebanon would reportedly be seen as a positive signal influencing Iran’s position on the next round of negotiations.

Iran has tied its ceasefire with the US to a truce in Lebanon since talks in Islamabad on April 11, with Washington urged to follow a “logical framework” and avoid excessive demands or backtracking on prior commitments.

According to the report, Washington has agreed to Iranian preconditions that include the establishment of a tangible ceasefire across West Asia, with Lebanon specifically referenced as part of the broader regional truce being discussed.

Tehran has emphasized that any final deal must ensure the ceasefire is fully enforced throughout Lebanon, particularly in the south, where it says continued "Israeli" strikes on civilian infrastructure violate the spirit of the negotiations.

As reported, despite offers from several European countries to host the talks, Tehran has not accepted any relocation proposals, and Islamabad remains the likely venue if negotiations continue, with no final decision yet on changing the location.

High-level Iran–US talks in Islamabad—reportedly the most direct engagement since 1979—lasted 21 hours but ended without agreement over US demands on Iran’s nuclear program; a second round is now being discussed ahead of the April 22 ceasefire expiry, with possible renewed talks in Islamabad.