Riyadh, Islamabad Align As Iran–US Talks Intensify

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah, with both sides emphasizing the need to sustain diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring regional stability.

During the meeting, bin Salman praised the role of Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, in ongoing regional mediation efforts.

Discussions between the two leaders centered on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran hosted in Islamabad.

Citing an informed source, the agency said the Iranian delegation is currently reviewing developments following meetings between Pakistani officials, led by Army Chief Asim Munir, and Iranian counterparts.

A final decision on the timing and continuation of talks is expected after these consultations.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions linked to the US-“Israel” war on Iran, with diplomatic channels gaining renewed importance as efforts continue to reach a broader agreement.

Sharif’s visit follows the first Iran–US talks in Islamabad, with a second round expected soon as Pakistan—also engaged through Army Chief Asim Munir’s Tehran visit—continues playing a key mediating role in efforts to shape a framework to reduce regional tensions.