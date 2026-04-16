Axios: US Congress Split Over ’Israel’ Funding

By Staff, Agencies

Support for “Israel” among Democrats in the US Congress is reportedly weakening, with more lawmakers openly opposing continued military aid, including funding for air defense systems like the Iron Dome.

According to reporting from Axios, positions that were once considered politically marginal within the Democratic Party are now becoming increasingly mainstream, reflecting a broader shift in attitudes on Capitol Hill.

Several Democratic lawmakers told Axios they oppose further US military aid to “Israel”, citing accountability concerns and policy direction under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with some saying Resistance to funding—once limited even on Iron Dome support—is now increasingly common within the party.

Axios noted that McGovern, Huffman, and Pocan all supported Iron Dome funding in 2021 alongside most Democrats, but opposition has since grown, with some progressives—including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—now saying they will not back future military aid to “Israel”.

Progressive Democrats say public opinion is rapidly shifting over "Israeli" actions and US involvement, with Rep. Ro Khanna calling the change historically significant and others pointing to a broader realignment in Democratic foreign policy priorities.

Internal divisions in the Democratic Party are deepening, with pro-“Israel” policy increasingly contested in primary races as advocacy groups invest heavily in challengers and lawmakers cite growing voter pressure, marking a broader shift away from what was once a party consensus on US foreign policy.

An op-ed in The Washington Post argues that Democrats are taking an “unprecedentedly hostile” stance toward “Israel”, citing rising criticism from figures like Gavin Newsom and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, alongside polling showing sharply declining Democratic sympathy and favorability toward “Israel” in recent years.