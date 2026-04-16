Trump: ’Israel’–Lebanon Leaders To Meet Thursday

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is working to ease tensions between “Israel” and Lebanon, claiming that leaders from both sides are set to hold talks after more than 30 years without direct contact.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that efforts are underway to create “a little breathing room” between “Israel” and Lebanon, adding that it has been “a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years.”

“It will happen tomorrow. Nice!” Trump added, without giving details on the talks or participants, while Lebanese authorities have not issued any official confirmation.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" news outlet "Israel" Hayom stated, citing informed sources, that despite Trump’s statements, a ceasefire in Lebanon will not happen anytime soon.

"Israeli" media outlets also said that officials from the "Israeli" occupation forces confirm they have not received any instructions from the political echelon to prepare for a ceasefire.

Direct Lebanon–“Israel” talks in Washington, held under US mediation, have triggered strong backlash in Lebanon, where any sort of normalization with “Israel” is illegal, particularly among groups aligned with the Resistance axis and their sizeable support base, with protests erupting in Beirut.

Lebanese officials say the talks are limited to a ceasefire and will end if “Israel” refuses to comply, while Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have rejected direct engagement and insisted on a monitoring mechanism only.

Reports also suggest “Israel” has proposed dividing southern Lebanon into zones, a proposal effectively entrenching and expanding “Israel’s” occupation of South Lebanon.