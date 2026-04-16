Iran Warns of Grave Consequences Over US Moves in Gulf, Hormuz Strait

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of “dangerous consequences” over provocative US actions targeting the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, raising the issue in a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

Araghchi cautioned that the actions would further complicate the situation in the region, referring to the United States' efforts at imposing, what Washington calls, a "naval blockade" on the Islamic Republic by trying to adversely affect shipping to and from the strait.

Speaking to the Chinese official, Araghchi, meanwhile, outlined the latest regional developments following the announcement of a two-weak lull in attacks against the Islamic Republic by Washington.

US President Donald Trump said a 10-point proposal from Iran provided a “workable basis” for negotiations, but Tehran later said talks in Islamabad failed due to Washington’s “excessive demands,” stressing that a full end to all aggression remains a core requirement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi expressed appreciation for the responsible decision made by China and Russia to oppose an "unreasonable" and one-sided draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council earlier this month regarding regional developments.

On April 7, Beijing and Moscow vetoed a Security Council resolution aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz following US and "Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian foreign minister described Beijing's and Moscow's opposition to the draft resolution as effective in preventing further escalation of existing tensions.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister praised the resilience and self-reliance exhibited by the Iranian nation throughout the aggression.

Wang also emphasized Beijing’s readiness to help advance diplomacy and bring an end to the situation arising from foreign aggression against the Islamic Republic.