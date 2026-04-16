By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 14, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 a.m., “Liman” Barracks north of the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 6:10 a.m. and 6:20 a.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery positions in the town of Bayada, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 a.m., a fire direction center near the “Kfar Giladi” artillery position, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the communications station at the Oleika Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m., the “Israeli” artillery positions in the settlement of “Kabri”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 p.m., the “Neve Ativ” Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery positions in the town of Bayada, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops near the Moussa Abbas Complex and east of the village of Bint Jbeil, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Humvee in the village of Ain Ebel in southern Lebanon and a logistics vehicle in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down on Saturday, April 11, 2026, an “Israeli” army drone of the Hermes 450 [Zik] type over the village of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged on Monday, April 13, 2026, an “Israeli” warplane over the Western Beqaa, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with a barrage of rockets.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}