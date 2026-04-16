Araghchi Praises Pakistan After Iran–US Talks, Meets Asim Munir

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media that he expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its “gracious hosting” of the US–Iran dialogue, as he welcomed Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran on Wednesday.

Araghchi received Munir, who is heading a high-level political-security delegation, at a formal meeting shortly after he arrived in Tehran to deliver a message from Washington.

The delegation includes representatives from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, security institutions and technical experts.

“Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship,” he posted on X.

“Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong—and shared.”

The purpose of the Pakistani delegation’s visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations.

The arrival of Pakistan’s top military official underscores Islamabad’s growing role as a key mediator between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that Tehran would host a Pakistani delegation, adding that indirect exchanges of messages between Iran and the United States continue.

“Following the talks that took place in Islamabad, and also the discussions that the Pakistani side has had with the United States, our views have been conveyed and heard,” Baghaei said.

“Naturally, during this visit, the two sides are expected to discuss their viewpoints in detail.”

The diplomatic push comes as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, brokered by Pakistan, remains in effect.

The Munir-led delegation is expected to discuss arrangements for a second round of US–Iran talks, with Islamabad emerging as the likely venue after the first round there ended without agreement.

The truce followed 40 days of war that began on February 28, when the US and "Israeli" occupation launched strikes on Iran, including nuclear facilities and civilian sites. Iran responded with Operation True Promise 4, launching waves of missile and drone strikes on US bases in West Asia and "Israeli" positions in the occupied territories.