Iran Envoy: US-“Israeli” ‘Criminal War’ Shows Abuse of Advanced Tech Against Humanity

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian representative to the UN Commission on Population and Development has condemned the recent illegal US-“Israeli” war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, saying it reflects misuse of advanced technology against mankind.

Speaking during the commission’s 59th session on Wednesday, the envoy denounced the attacks against Iran as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter that prohibits threats or the use of force against other countries.

Amounting to a war crime, the US-"Israeli" military assault is a symbol of the misuse of advanced technology against humanity, the diplomat said.

Also in his remarks, the Iranian representative called on the UN member states and those of the Commission on Population and Development to document the abuse of technologies against civilians and help promote peace and morality as the foundation of sustainable development.

The diplomat also highlighted "Israel’s" crimes in different parts of the world over the past three years, saying the “rebellious regime is a war criminal that poses constant threat to international peace and security.”