Army: Iran Boosts Attack Drone Production Tenfold After June War

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, said the country increased its attack drone production tenfold in the seven months following the US-"Israeli" war last June.

Speaking in a televised interview on Thursday, General Sheikh said Iran has significantly boosted its drone capabilities and is now prepared for any future scenario by drawing lessons from past events.

The Armed Forces’ capabilities to confront and respond to threats and to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals are a direct result of the lessons learned from the 12-day war backed in June 2025, he emphasized.

The senior Army commander pointed to Iran's “very extensive” strategic achievements and said, “Today, we can say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has created a new literature in the field of defense and security.”

Sheikh reiterated that Iran’s great achievements in the field of drones disrupted the enemy's defense equations in a way that “our pinpoint missiles accurately hit their targets.”

“This means military creativity which is the art of combining multiple and different components to create an effective and powerful entirety,” he explained.

Pointing to the latest round of talks between Iran and the United States in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad last week, he said according to the law of power, the two sides come to the negotiating table when they are on a par.

“The fact that we have brought the enemy to the negotiating table to talk about our requests and demands is by itself a great victory,” Sheikh added.

He emphasized that the enemy will realize the balance of power when it compares what it claimed at the beginning of the war in late February with the topics discussed at the negotiating table.