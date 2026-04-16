BBC Announces Sweeping Job Cuts Amid Financial Strain

By Staff, Agencies

British state broadcaster the BBC is set to cut between 1,800 and 2,000 jobs – about 10% of its workforce – as part of efforts to reduce operating expenses.

Interim Director General Rhodri Talfan Davies, who took over earlier this month, told staff on Wednesday about planned job cuts, citing “significant financial pressures.”

He said, “Put simply, the gap between our costs and our income is growing,” due to high production inflation, pressure on licence fee and commercial income, and a turbulent global economy.

The BBC is seeking to secure at least £500 million [$680 million] in annual savings over the next two years. The public-funded broadcaster currently employs around 21,500 full-time equivalent staff.

Philippa Childs of Bectu said the cuts would be “devastating for the workforce” and the BBC, noting staff are “already under significant pressure,” with the reductions set to be the largest since 2011.

Davies said details will be finalized in the next three to four months and will be replaced in mid-May by ex-Google executive Matt Brittin, who has limited media experience.

Former Director General Tim Davie resigned last November amid bias allegations, including over US President Donald Trump coverage. Trump has since sued the BBC in Florida, alleging it “doctor[ed]” his 2021 speech and seeking $10bn in damages.

The cuts come as the BBC negotiates future funding ahead of its 2027 royal charter renewal, with inflation-linked licence fee gains likely offset by fewer contributors. The broadcaster is also facing bias allegations and recent scandals, including child abuse-related cases involving staff.