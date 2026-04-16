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Hezbollah Urges Residents to Delay Return Following Ceasefire Announcement

Hezbollah Urges Residents to Delay Return Following Ceasefire Announcement
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Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah has called on residents in resistance areas to remain patient and avoid returning to recently targeted areas following the announcement of a ceasefire.

In a statement addressed to the “dear people of the resistance,” Hezbollah warned of a “treacherous enemy” with a history of violating agreements, urging civilians not to head toward affected areas in South Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) of Beirut until the situation becomes fully clear.

The group acknowledged the strong desire of displaced residents to return to their homes and villages, praising their patience and steadfastness throughout the recent period.

Hezbollah emphasized that its call is driven by concern for civilians’ safety, urging them to continue to endure until conditions allow for a safe return.

The statement concluded by expressing confidence that residents will eventually return to their homes “with their heads held high,” honored for their resilience.

Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations ceasefire negotiations IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 16-04-2026 Hour: 11:01 Beirut Timing

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