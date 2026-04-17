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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, April 15, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., the settlements of “Metula”, “Kfar Giladi” and “Kiryat Shmona”, with barrages of rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the settlements of “Dovev”, “Shlomi”, “Matzuva”, “Ya’ara”, “Avdon”, “Kfar Vradim”, “Nahariya”, “Shavei Tzion” and “Kiryat Shmona”, with barrages of rockets.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:55 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with barrages of rockets.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the northern outskirts of the village of Bint Jbeil, with a barrage of rockets.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the northern outskirts of the village of Bint Jbeil, with a barrage of rockets.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with a barrage of rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:55 a.m., “Mattat” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 p.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the airspace over the village of Debaal, with a surface-to-air missile.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

This item is being updated

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 17-04-2026 Hour: 04:55 Beirut Timing

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