By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 16, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., a Merkava tank at the northern outskirts of the village of Bint Jbeil, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., the headquarters of the 146th Division in the settlement of “Ga’aton”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 3:15 p.m., a communications radar at the “Katsabiya” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 11:20 p.m., a logistical base of the “Israeli” army’s 146th Division [north of the town of Sheikh Dannun], east of the city of “Nahariya”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 a.m., “Liman” Barracks north of the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., Al-Ajel Height north of the settlement of “Kfar Yuval”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., “Hanita” Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted an “Israeli” force that attempted to advance from the direction of the village of Taybeh toward the Al-Khazzan area in the village of Qantara. Starting at 5:30 a.m., the fighters engaged in armed clashes with the opposing force and targeted it with guided weapons, resulting in the destruction of four tanks and two armored personnel carriers. The clashes are still ongoing at the time of this statement. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:20 a.m., the settlements of “Karmiel” and “Pek’in”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m., the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona”, “Kfar Giladi”, “Misgav Am” and “Margaliot”, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the Ras Naqoura Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:44 a.m., the “Kfar Giladi” artillery position, with a barrage of rockets.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}