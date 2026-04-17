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Hezbollah: 1,828 Statements in “Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul” Battle— 45 Days of Defiance and Fire
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Over a sustained forty-five-day campaign, the Islamic Resistance presented a narrative of relentless military engagement, portraying its operations as a determined response to ongoing conflict and civilian suffering.
Framed by faith, endurance and strategic escalation, the statement underscores both the scale of its actions and its declared commitment to continue the fight without retreat.
The Islamic Resistance issued statement number 1829:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fought the Battle of “Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul” [Operation Devoured Chaff] over the course of forty-five days, marked by rare displays of courage, resilience and steadfast faith, coupled with firm trust in Allah and confidence in His victory.
From March 2 to April 16, 2026, the Islamic Resistance issued 1,828 statements announcing a total of 2,184 military operations. These included engagements against “Israeli” forces inside Lebanese territory, as well as strikes on their positions, barracks and military bases in the occupied Palestinian territories. Using offensive drones and various types of rocket artillery, the operations also reached “Israeli” cities—from the Lebanese border all the way past “Tel Aviv”, up to roughly 160 kilometers deep—described as a response to the enemy’s crimes against civilians and its brutal destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
The Islamic Resistance fighters carried out about 49 operations per day. Despite heavy surveillance and intense firepower, the “Israeli” war machine failed to deter them from continuing their national, humanitarian and religious duty to defend their country and people.
The hands of these fighters will remain on the trigger, ever watchful of the enemy’s treachery and betrayal. Their pledge to the Resistance’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, its honorable, dignified and self-sacrificing people: we will remain committed to our cause until our very last breath, and our banner will never fall.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
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