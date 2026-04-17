Hezbollah: 1,828 Statements in “Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul” Battle— 45 Days of Defiance and Fire

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Over a sustained forty-five-day campaign, the Islamic Resistance presented a narrative of relentless military engagement, portraying its operations as a determined response to ongoing conflict and civilian suffering.

Framed by faith, endurance and strategic escalation, the statement underscores both the scale of its actions and its declared commitment to continue the fight without retreat.

The Islamic Resistance issued statement number 1829: