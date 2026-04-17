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10-day Ceasefire between Lebanon and “Israel” Takes Effect
By Staff, Agencies
A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and "Israel" took effect on Friday at 12 am, Beirut time, following sustained Iranian pressure linking any ceasefire agreement with the United States to a halt in “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon.
During the first few minutes of the agreement taking effect, heavy traffic was reported across the capital, as residents took to the streets in celebration of the ceasefire, adding that a number of families have begun returning to Beirut's southern suburbs [Dahyieh] to check on their homes after weeks of ongoing “Israeli” attacks.
US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that a ceasefire in Lebanon would take effect at 5:00 pm Eastern Time, midnight in Beirut.
In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of ‘Israel’. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve ‘PEACE’…., they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST."
However, it is crucial to mention that the agreement took effect after Iran insisted that any ceasefire arrangement must include Lebanon, warning that continued “Israeli” attacks would jeopardize broader negotiations with Washington.
Iran had earlier threatened to withdraw from its ceasefire understandings with the United States if “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon continued, effectively making the Lebanese front a central condition in ongoing talks.
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