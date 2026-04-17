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Sayyed Nasrallah: “The Market for Lies Is Over” — His Words Revisited After His Martyrdom

Sayyed Nasrallah: “The Market for Lies Is Over” — His Words Revisited After His Martyrdom
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

In light of renewed regional engagement with the apartheid “Israeli” entity, this statement from Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is being revisited as a stark commentary on shifting political realities.

His words frame these developments not as a breakthrough, but as a moment of exposure—where long-standing contradictions come into the open and alliances are tested against their declared principles.

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon hypocricy

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