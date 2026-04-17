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The Great Return: People of Resistance Head Home as Ceasefire in Lebanon Begins
By Staff, Agencies
Traffic on the roads leading to southern Lebanon has turned into a powerful wave of return, as thousands of citizens make their way back to their towns and villages following the entry into force of a 10-day ceasefire at midnight on Friday.
The return hit its peak one hour after the ceasefire came into effect. Buses carrying residents toward villages in Nabatiyeh and surrounding areas have been running non-stop since the early hours of the morning, carrying people back to the homes they were forced to leave behind.
Since the ceasefire began, the Lebanese Army has moved swiftly to open new routes to ease civilian movement after key bridges over the Litani River were destroyed in “Israeli” attacks, in an attempt to isolate the South and sever the connection between its regions.
Despite the destruction, life is pushing forward again. Returning residents are now crossing into areas south of the Litani River after army engineering units reopened the al-Qasmiyeh Bridge, previously damaged in the aggression.
In the Southern Suburb of Beirut [Dahiyeh] as well, families began returning at dawn, stepping back into their neighborhoods and homes.
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