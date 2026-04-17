Lebanon’s Berri Slams Direct Talks with “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, has strongly denounced direct talks held between a Lebanese government delegation and "Israeli" officials in Washington.

In an interview with Al-Akhbar newspaper, Berri expressed deep astonishment that the delegation, which was supposed to be seeking a ceasefire, instead returned with measures that fuel aggression against the Hezbollah resistance movement.

“They went to the United States to bring peace, but they came back carrying the tools of war against Hezbollah,” Berri stated.

Berri’s remarks came in response to a joint statement issued after a meeting between the Lebanese and “Israeli” ambassadors in Washington.

He firmly rejected any direct negotiations with the “Israeli” entity, stressing that the real priority must be preserving the ceasefire, strengthening national unity, and preventing any attempts to sow internal division and strife in Lebanon.

The parliament speaker openly voiced his displeasure with the actions of the Lebanese president and prime minister, which he sees as targeting Hezbollah and dragging Lebanon into dangerous direct talks with the occupying entity.

Berri warned that abandoning broader regional negotiations and rushing into bilateral talks without strong leverage would significantly weaken Lebanon’s position.

He also revealed that, prior to the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, he had coordinated closely with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Tehran made it clear it would not accept any ceasefire agreement that did not fully include Lebanon.