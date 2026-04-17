Senior Iranian Leaders: Lebanon Truce Signals Path To ’Total Victory’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said the newly announced ceasefire in Lebanon reflects Hezbollah’s resilience and the cohesion of the Axis of Resistance.

In a post on his official account on social media platform X, Qalibaf reiterated that “the ceasefire was only achieved thanks to Hezbollah's steadfastness and the unity of the axis of Resistance.”

“We will approach this ceasefire cautiously and will remain united until complete victory is achieved,” he added.

Qalibaf also appreciated efforts made by Pakistan, which brokered a temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US after 40 days of fighting that included Lebanon.

“I thank the mediating efforts of the Pakistani government and General Asim Munir to secure this ceasefire,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s army chief who visited Iran on Thursday, amid Islamabad’s efforts to renew negotiations between Iran and the US after the talks held last week ended with no deal.

Qalibaf also vowed “We continue to adhere to our promise.”

Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Supreme Defense Council, also stressed that “The courageous Resistance of the Lebanese people and Hezbollah brothers forced the Zionist enemy to retreat and accept a ceasefire.”

Amid Iran’s efforts to push for Lebanon ceasefire, Ahmadian emphasized that the Islamic Republic “has always considered supporting the Resistance an important strategic and defensive principle.”

He noted that the axis of Resistance has become “stronger and more firm than ever”.

“Today, thanks to the blood of the martyrs and the martyred Leader, the unified, victorious front of the Resistance is stronger and more firm than ever,” Ahmadian emphasized.

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced a Lebanon ceasefire to take effect at midnight, while Hassan Fadlallah said Iran’s ambassador credited the deal to Tehran’s diplomacy and affirmed that compliance—especially by Washington—will be closely monitored.

He further stressed that Hezbollah’s commitment hinges on a full halt to hostilities and the fulfillment of agreed terms.

In parallel, "Israeli" figures lashed out at the Lebanon ceasefire and Iran’s role, with Itan Davidi calling it a “disgrace,” as reports say Washington shifted under "Israeli" pressure before ultimately pushing for de-escalation after Iran’s warning.