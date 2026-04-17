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Macron Backs Lebanon Truce, Warns ’Israeli’ Breaches Threaten It
By Staff, Agencies
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed the newly announced 10-day Lebanon ceasefire while warning that continued “Israeli” aggression risks undermining the truce.
“I fully support the ceasefire between Hezbollah and ‘Israel’ as announced by President Trump yesterday,” he said in a post on X.
However, Macron warned the deal may already be at risk, saying, “I also express my concern that it may already be undermined by the continuation of military operations,” and urged an immediate halt to hostilities.
This came just hours after the ceasefire took effect, with reports of an “Israeli” violation as machine-gun fire hit an ambulance in the southern Lebanese town of Kawnin, according to the National News Agency.
Across Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon, the "Israeli" occupation entity has been repeatedly reported as violating ceasefire agreements, including over 15,000 breaches in Lebanon between December 2024 and March 2025, while Lebanon is said to have remained committed to the agreement.
In related remarks, Macron urged protection of civilians on both sides of the border and respect for international law.
A 10-day Lebanon–“Israel” ceasefire took effect at midnight Beirut time after sustained Iranian pressure, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hailing it as a result of Resistance steadfastness while urging caution.
As the truce began, thousands returned to southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while the Lebanese army opened new routes to ease movement after key bridges over the Litani River were destroyed in earlier "Israeli" strikes.
Lebanese authorities and Hezbollah warned that the "Israeli" entity could breach the ceasefire based on past patterns, urging caution and advising residents to avoid returning to “targeted areas” in the South, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburbs until conditions stabilize, while praising the resilience of displaced civilians eager to go home.
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