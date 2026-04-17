Politico: Diplomatic Cables Warn of Growing Anti-US Backlash Amid Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

New diplomatic cables obtained by POLITICO indicate that the ongoing war on Iran is weakening US influence across multiple regions, with rising public backlash in key allied and partner countries.

The documents, sent by US embassies in Bahrain, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia, describe a widening trust deficit, as Washington’s policies are reportedly fueling public anger and straining long-standing political and security relationships.

The cables suggest that anti-US sentiment is increasing in several countries, where the conflict is increasingly viewed as an act of aggression and a case of double standards. They also warn that continued escalation could further endanger US partnerships in sensitive regions.

In Bahrain, a long-standing US ally hosting the Fifth Fleet, the war has reportedly triggered public doubts about Washington’s reliability. According to the cables, many Bahrainis believe the United States has prioritized “Israeli” security over that of Gulf allies, with narratives spreading that the American military presence could put civilians at risk.

One widely shared social media post cited in the cables questioned whether US forces deployed in civilian areas endanger the local population, criticizing Washington’s regional priorities.

The documents also note concerns among Bahraini officials that weak US messaging has allowed alternative narratives to spread rapidly online.

In Azerbaijan, ties with Washington appear to be cooling after an earlier period of improvement.

The cables indicate that local media and public sentiment have become increasingly critical since the outbreak of the war, with reports blaming the United States and “Israel” for starting the conflict and lacking a clear strategy.

While the Azerbaijani government initially maintained neutrality, reporting suggests a gradual shift toward more critical coverage in parts of the media, though diplomats say this has not translated into support for Iran.

Azerbaijani officials have not yet responded to requests for comment.