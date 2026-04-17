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Iran Blocked US and “Israeli” Naval Forces from Entering Sea of Oman
By Staff, Agencies
A senior Iranian naval commander has stated that Iranian forces prevented US and “Israeli” aircraft carrier strike groups and marine units from entering the Sea of Oman.
Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said in a televised interview on Friday that Iranian forces “have not allowed enemy aircraft carrier strike groups and marines to enter the Sea of Oman.”
He stated that US and “Israeli” naval forces attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using what he described as covert and deceptive methods, but were detected and forced to retreat.
Irani also dismissed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding a potential naval blockade on the country, calling them empty threats. He said, “No one listens to Trump’s talk of a naval blockade, it is just words,” adding that such rhetoric amounts to “banditry and piracy.”
He further claimed that US destroyers came close to being destroyed during an attempted transit of the Strait of Hormuz, but were intercepted and forced to withdraw by Iranian naval forces.
The commander added that a “new order” has been implemented in the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, introducing stricter regulations for maritime traffic.
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