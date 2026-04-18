IRG Aerospace Chief Flags Enemy Disinformation on Hormuz Strait

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, has cautioned against the enemy's efforts to distort the facts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, stressing Iran’s clear regulations governing the vital waterway.

In a social media post on Friday, General Mousavi honored the memory of Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, former commander of the Guards' Navy, who was martyred during the United States' and the "Israeli” enemy’s latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

Mousavi hailed the martyr as "the architect of the new order in the Strait of Hormuz."

Prior to his martyrdom, the commander famously ordered closure of the waterway to enemies and their allies as part of the Islamic Republic's retaliation against the aggressors.

After Iran’s extensive retaliatory strikes against US and "Israeli" targets, Donald Trump announced a two-week pause in attacks amid energy market turmoil.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the Strait of Hormuz reopening under a Lebanon ceasefire proposal.

Iran has categorically rejected Trump’s assertions that Iran had agreed never to close the strait and denied broader US claims of concessions or agreements.

Remarking on the issue, Majlis [Parliament] Speaker, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said the Strait’s status will be decided “on the battlefield,” warning it won’t stay open if the US blockade continues.

Elsewhere in his post, Mousavi underscored, "The IRG Aerospace Force remains distrustful of the enemy, with its finger on the trigger and in full readiness to defend Iran."