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Leader’s Advisor Unveils Four ‘Non-Negotiable’ Pillars for Iran’s Future
By Staff, Agencies
A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, highlighted Iran’s internal stability and regional alliances as the “invaluable fruits” of national resilience in confronting enemy threats.
In a post on X, Mohammad Mokhber described internal unity, the bond between the government and the people, cohesion among officials, and the Axis of Resistance as four “uncompromisable” pillars that form the bedrock of the Islamic Republic’s future.
He stated that “these four precious gems are the fruits of steadfastness” in the face of weeks of aggression against the country by the United States and the Zionist entity.
“None of them,” Mokhber said, “have an external equivalent, and they must not, and cannot, be compromised or used as bargaining chips.”
The Leader’s advisor noted that “these very achievements guarantee a resilient, independent, and proud future for generations to come.”
In an earlier statement, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed the Iranian nation for their “conscious presence, which neutralized all scenarios designed to create instability,” in the country.
He said that the enemies’ attempts to intimidate the nation backfired; instead of withdrawing, the Iranian people demonstrated “a stronger presence and an unprecedented level of social commitment."
Meanwhile, Iran’s Armed Forces, which have already shown enormous resilience in the face of 40 days of aggression, vowed to remain vigilant and ready, with fingers on the trigger, to crush any threat with an iron will.
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