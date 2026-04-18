Trump on Iran Truce: ’May Not Extend’, Hints at Renewed Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump signaled that the temporary Iran ceasefire due to expire Wednesday may not be extended, warning that aggression could resume if negotiations fail to progress, even as diplomatic talks continue.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “Maybe I won’t extend it,” referring to the truce, while confirming that the US naval blockade on Iranian ports “is going to remain.”

“Maybe I won’t extend it. So, you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again,” he added.

Despite the threat of renewed escalation, Trump indicated that diplomatic efforts are ongoing. “We’re negotiating over the weekend,” he said, without providing details on the scope or participants in the talks.

He also expressed confidence in the trajectory of the negotiations, stating, “The Iran thing is just going well,” and adding separately, “I think it’s going to happen,” in reference to a potential agreement.

The ceasefire, reached following weeks of US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran, coincides with a supposed US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, at the Strait of Hormuz, shipping firms are testing Iran’s new transit rules after its reopening announcement, while Donald Trump dismissed claims that Tehran could impose tolls or restrictions on vessels.

“No way. There are not going to be tolls,” he said.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that continued US pressure, particularly the naval blockade, could directly affect the status of the strait.

In posts on X, Qalibaf rejected US claims as false and said Iran would not be swayed by media narratives, warning that the Strait of Hormuz would not remain open if the US blockade continues.

He also emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz transit will be controlled by Iran via designated routes and authorization, adding that decisions are made “on the ground, not social media.”