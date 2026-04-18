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The Resistance Strains the Enemy: Bint Jbeil Stands Unbroken Against ’Israel’

The Resistance Strains the Enemy: Bint Jbeil Stands Unbroken Against ’Israel’
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents a prolonged war of attrition in Bint Jbeil, where close-quarters fighting continues to challenge "Israeli" advances despite heavy deployment.

After more than 40 days of fighting, Bint Jbeil remains unconquered, with resistance fighters operating under organized command inside the urban core, engaging in close-quarters clashes at ranges as short as 20 meters using ambushes, explosives, and urban tactics, while the enemy presses encirclement with five brigades.

 

The Resistance Strains the Enemy: Bint Jbeil Stands Unbroken Against ’Israel’

Israel Lebanon bint jbeil Hezbollah UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

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