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The Integrated Pressure Matrix: When War Becomes Unsustainable
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Infographic by Al-Ahed News
This infographic outlines how layered military, economic, and strategic pressures converged into an “integrated pressure matrix,” turning continued conflict into an unsustainable burden.
Heavy armored losses, costly air defense interceptions, and sustained urban attrition combined with economic paralysis in the north and strikes on key cities. The destruction of drones and surveillance systems further reduced battlefield awareness, creating a cumulative effect that rendered the war an increasingly irrational and untenable choice.
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