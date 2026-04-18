Sheikh Qassem: Fighters in the Field, Fingers on the Trigger, Ready to Strike Back

By Al-Ahed News

Statement by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem:

The battlefield has proven to be the ultimate arbiter, and successful politics is that which draws strength from its outcomes to compel the “Israeli” enemy into submission, in order to secure the rights of Lebanon and its people to their land and sovereignty within a framework of national unity and cooperation that closes the door to internal strife and foreign exploitation of our country.

The temporary ceasefire would not have been achieved were it not for the struggle of the resistance fighters on the honorable southern front lines, in a legendary performance that astonished the world, and in steadfast, self-sacrificing resistance against the “Israeli”-American enemy, despite a vast imbalance in military power.

The fighters have demonstrated that their three-dimensional weapon—faith, will, and capability—is stronger than all the armies of aggressors and that in Lebanon there are those who are willing to sacrifice what is most precious for the sake of liberation, dignity, and independence. The presence of the hesitant, the demoralizers, and those who stab from behind does not hinder their march toward this noble goal, for they have dedicated their very lives to God first and foremost, and they are supported by a proud and self-sacrificing people who have endured killing, destruction, displacement, and the costs of dignity and honor.

These people come from all sects, denominations, and regions, united toward southern Lebanon, because all of Lebanon is its south. When the south smiles and is liberated, all of Lebanon smiles and is liberated.

Thanks are due first to Almighty God, the granter of victory and the source of support, and to the heroes of the resistance who broke the advance of the “Israeli” enemy despite its mobilization of one hundred thousand soldiers along the border; this army failed to reach the Litani River—neither in the first week as planned nor after 45 days in the Al-Asf Al-Makoul Battle. Thanks also go to the people, supporters, and loved ones for their contributions and sacrifices. Thirdly, thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran—its leadership and people—which provided support and backing and explicitly linked the ceasefire in Lebanon to its inclusion in the Pakistan agreement, as stated in the official announcement. It then closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to the American violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, which led to American compliance and the forcing of the “Israeli” enemy to halt its actions, resulting in the reopening of the Strait. We followed this course moment by moment. We also extend our gratitude to Pakistan’s mediation and to all those who contributed—even through statements—in support of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

We have read a statement issued by the US State Department titled “Ceasefire Agreement between Lebanon and ‘Israel’ – April 2026,” released after the ceasefire took effect. It carries no practical significance, but it is an insult to our country, Lebanon, for the United States to dictate its text and speak on behalf of the Lebanese government. The statement begins: “The Government of ‘Israel’ and the Government of Lebanon have agreed to the following text,” even though it is well known that the Lebanese government neither convened nor approved such a statement. Stop burdening Lebanon with such humiliations—whether through direct negotiations with the “Israeli” enemy under imposed dictates or through the shameful scenes in Washington, where tyranny encircles its prey and issues statements on Lebanon’s behalf. This is a slippery slope. Enough! The Lebanese people are dignified and will remain so through solidarity and cooperation among the army, the people, the resistance, and the political authority that seeks Lebanon’s independence and liberation.

A ceasefire means a complete halt to all hostile actions. Because we do not trust this enemy, the resistance fighters will remain in the field with their fingers on the trigger and will respond to any violations proportionately. There is no ceasefire on the part of the resistance alone; it must be observed by both sides. We will not accept a repeat of fifteen months of patience under “Israeli” aggression while waiting for diplomacy that has achieved nothing.

The next step is the implementation of the five points:

A permanent cessation of aggression across all of Lebanon—by air, land, and sea. The withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from the occupied territories up to the borders. The release of prisoners. The return of residents to their villages and towns up to the border. Reconstruction with Arab and international support and national responsibility.

Hezbollah is fully open to the highest level of cooperation with the Lebanese authorities, turning a new page based on achieving Lebanon’s sovereignty within a framework of unity, preventing internal strife, and leveraging available strengths within a national security strategy. Together, we will build our homeland, Lebanon, prevent foreign tutelage, and counter the “Israeli” enemy’s objectives pursued through political means, translating sovereignty and the protection of citizens into clear measures and plans.

“Israel”—along with the tyrants of the world—has not defeated us and will not defeat us, especially after the sacrifices of the martyrs, foremost among them Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may God be pleased with him], the Hashemite Sayyed, and all the martyrs, along with the sacrifices of the wounded, the prisoners, and our great people. Lebanon will remain proud, upheld by its self-sacrificing sons.