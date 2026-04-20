- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Responds to Continuous ’Israeli’ Aggressions
- The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In a new violation by the “Israeli” occupation forces, adding to their long list of blatant and documented violations over the three days since the ceasefire came into effect, a convoy of eight armored vehicles was moving on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from Taybeh towards the old Al-Sal'a Site in Deir Siryan. It was targeted by an IED planted earlier by Islamic Resistance fighters. The explosion, which occurred in two waves between 3:40 and 4:40 pm, destroyed four Merkava tanks, which were seen engulfed in fire before the enemy withdrew them from the scene at 6:00 pm.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
Comments
- Related News