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Hezbollah Responds to Continuous ’Israeli’ Aggressions

Hezbollah Responds to Continuous ’Israeli’ Aggressions
folder_openLebanon access_time 54 minutes ago
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  1. The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

 

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.}

 

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In a new violation by the “Israeli” occupation forces, adding to their long list of blatant and documented violations over the three days since the ceasefire came into effect, a convoy of eight armored vehicles was moving on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from Taybeh towards the old Al-Sal'a Site in Deir Siryan. It was targeted by an IED planted earlier by Islamic Resistance fighters. The explosion, which occurred in two waves between 3:40 and 4:40 pm, destroyed four Merkava tanks, which were seen engulfed in fire before the enemy withdrew them from the scene at 6:00 pm.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Israel Lebanon islamic resistance Hezbollah SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 20-04-2026 Hour: 11:00 Beirut Timing

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