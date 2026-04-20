US’ Maritime Piracy: Attacking Iranian Commercial Vessel

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has carried out a flagrant act of aggression on an Iranian merchant vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, deploying its terrorist marines onto the ship’s deck and disabling its navigation systems.

The spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Sunday night condemned the criminal operation by the US Navy.

“The aggressor United States violated the ceasefire and committed maritime piracy by firing at an Iranian merchant ship in the waters of the Sea of Oman and landing a number of its terrorist marines on the deck of the vessel, disabling its navigation system,” Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari said.

He further added that “We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to this armed piracy and retaliation by the US army.”

US troops launched the unprovoked attack on the Iranian container ship Toska, which was peacefully sailing from China to Iran through the Gulf of Oman.

In immediate response, Iranian forces struck back, targeting several American military vessels in the area with drone attacks.

US President Donald Trump boasted that American forces had seized the Iranian ship, calling the US military the “largest military force in the world,” which has now been exposed once again as the chief pirate in international waters.

Iran had already stated that it would retaliate decisively against any hostile action by the United States.

At the same time as Washington announced its illegal naval blockade against Iran, the Islamic Republic has fully closed the Strait of Hormuz. Any ship or tanker attempting to pass through the strategic waterway without Iranian permission will be dealt with firmly by Iranian forces.

The latest criminal act by the US regime once again proves that Washington remains the primary source of terrorism and instability across West Asia.